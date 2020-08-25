Why Orchard Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened?

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) are up by 16.9% as of 12:27 p.m. EDT on Tuesday after rising by as much as 32.9% earlier today. The biotech company did not report any news that served as a catalyst for these massive gains, though, so what gives?

Here is a possible explanation. Orchard Therapeutics' stock was down by more than 60% year to date before today, and perhaps investors who finally felt as though the price was right bid up the company's shares.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes by massive amounts, from one day to the next. These moves don't always make sense, and for investors focused on the long term, they rarely matter. Focusing on the fundamentals of a company rather than the day-to-day changes of its stock price is a much more fruitful endeavor. With that in mind, here is a short overview of Orchard Therapeutics. The company focuses on developing gene therapies for rare diseases.

The biotech's sole product on the market is called Strimvelis, which the European Medicines Agency approved back in 2016; the medicine isn't approved in the U.S. at this time. Strimvelis is used to treat severe combined immunodeficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. This product does not generate much by way of revenue, however. During the first quarter, Orchard Therapeutics' net sales came in at $597,000, and the company reported a net loss of $47.5 million.

Now what

While Orchard Therapeutics does have several other candidates in its pipeline, the company remains a risky bet. There are far more attractive biotech stocks to consider buying out there, and it'd be wise to steer clear of Orchard Therapeutics for now.

10 stocks we like better than Orchard Rx Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Orchard Rx Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.