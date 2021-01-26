Markets
Why Orbital Energy Group's Shares Popped 37.1% Today

Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) jumped as much as 37.1% in trading Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership. Shares were up 16.9% at 3:25 p.m. EST.

So what

Orbital announced an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement with the newly formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund. The fund is decommissioning coal-fired power plants across the U.S. and converting them to solar energy. Management expects the partnership to begin providing services in the second quarter of 2021.

Solar farm with a setting sun in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

This is a sizable agreement considering the Black Sunrise Fund expects to build over 1 gigawatt of solar power plants with its initial investment of $725 million. It'll take time to build out these projects, but they'll deliver revenue for many years for Orbital Energy Group.

Now what

This is an important contract for a company as small as Orbital Energy Group that is trying to establish itself as a preferred EPC company for developers. The company generated just $13.6 million in revenue during the third quarter and lost $5.7 million. If it can win more deals like this and increase recurring revenue, this could be a great performing renewable energy stock.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

