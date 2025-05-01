Why Oracle Stock Was on Fire Today

Speculation about a niche technology company possibly changing hands pushed up Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) stock price on Thursday. The database king was mentioned by more than one speculating party as a potential buyer of the company, which has posted some impressive top-line growth numbers in its time.

Oracle shares ended the day's trading session up by over 3%, comparing quite favorably to the S&P 500 index's 0.6% bump higher.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Order up?

After market hours Wednesday, Bloomberg published an article stating that restaurant software specialist Olo (NYSE: OLO) is considering a potential sale.

Citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter," thefinancial newsagency said that Olo management is working with a financial advisor to help it ascertain interest from prospective buyers. They said Oracle could be one of these, as could Olo's rival restaurant tech solutions provider, Toast.

The article's sources stressed that the situation is at an early stage and might not result in Olo chasing a deal. The company has not yet officially commented on the article, nor has Oracle or Toast.

A billion-dollar-plus price tag

Oracle was surely mentioned as a potential suitor because the tech sector mainstay has been here before -- Bloomberg pointed out that in 2014, it purchased Micros Systems, a developer of solutions for the restaurant and retail industries, for $5.3 billion.

Additionally, Oracle has deep pockets, and while Olo doesn't have a monster market cap ($1.2 billion), it might be too costly for a would-be acquirer that lacks sufficient financial resources.

Of course, none of this has been officially acknowledged by the companies mentioned in the article, so investors shouldn't trade any based on speculation. This could develop into a very interesting story, however, so it's worth tracking for any Oracle or Toast investor (and Olo shareholder, of course).

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $610,327!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,581!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 882% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Olo, Oracle, and Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.