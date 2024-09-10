Why Oracle Stock Is Soaring Today

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock is jumping in Tuesday morning trading. The company's share price was up 12.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed yesterday, Oracle published results for the first quarter of its current fiscal year (which ended Aug. 30). The company beat Wall Street's sales and earnings for the period, and it also announced promising new cloud partnerships with Amazon and Alphabet.

Cloud momentum powers Q1 beats for Oracle

Oracle posted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal Q1. The company's earnings performance beat the average analyst target by $0.06 per share, and sales came in $60 million above the average target.

Sales rose 6.8% year over year in the quarter, but other growth metrics were significantly more encouraging. Remaining performance obligations, a metric that tracks services that have been contracted for but not yet delivered and recorded as sales, was up 53% year over year to $99 billion. Meanwhile, total cloud revenue rose 21% year over year to hit $5.6 billion.

Within the overall cloud category, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) component of category sales rose 45% year over year to hit $2.2 billion, and cloud application software-as-a-service (SaaS) increased 10% year over year to hit $3.3 billion.

Oracle issues solid guidance and scores new cloud partnerships

For fiscal Q2, Oracle is expecting sales to increase between 7% and 9% on a constant-currency basis. Management expects total cloud revenue to increase between 23% and 25% on a currency-adjusted basis, and adjusted earnings per share are projected to come in between $1.42 and $1.46 -- good for growth of roughly 8% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

In addition to solid forward guidance, the company also profiled new cloud integrations. With its earnings update yesterday, Oracle unveiled a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and profiled a new service that will allow AWS users to use the Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Service. Oracle also highlighted a similar offering for Alphabet's Google Cloud infrastructure service.

Oracle is still a small player in the cloud-infrastructure space compared to Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, but it's showing some encouraging momentum. New database integrations with leading IaaS providers should help the company increase its overall footprint in the space and become a bigger part of customers' multicloud strategies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,404!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.