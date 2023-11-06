Why Oracle (ORCL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $109.11, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Shares of the software maker have depreciated by 1.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.05 billion, indicating a 6.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.54 per share and a revenue of $53.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.2% and +7.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Right now, Oracle possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.54.

We can additionally observe that ORCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

