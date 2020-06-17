Why Oracle (ORCL) Looks Likely to Bounce Back From Its Earnings-Related Drop

The market reaction to Oracle's (ORCL) earnings release after the market closed yesterday was completely nonsensical, but not for the reason you may think.

The obvious anomaly is that the stock lost ground, even though they beat estimates for EPS, recording $1.20 per share versus a consensus estimate of $1.08. That is always frustrating for shareholders and often confusing, but in this case, you had to look no further than the top line to see why. Revenue for the quarter was below expectations, coming in at $10.44 billion, as opposed to the $10.65 billion expected.

That represents a significant decline from last year, which is in part why the stock dropped, but more important than the miss itself was where it came from. Cloud services, the major driver of Oracle’s growth over the last few years missed by a massive 22%.

With all of that considered, the 5-minute chart above makes sense. The initial move up, followed by a big drop, then some volatility before settling lower -- it all fits the normal pattern following a report like that.

However, if you consider the reason for the revenue miss and put it in the context of what is happening in the broader market, it is anything but normal and sensible.

Oracle blamed the revenue miss on exactly what you would think, the coronavirus shutdown. That obviously caused a lot of potential customers to put everything on hold, and also caused some disruption to the supply chain. What doesn’t add up, though, is that the stock was punished for something that everyone knew was coming and that the market as a whole has chosen to ignore right now.

Most public companies will be experiencing the same thing, but traders and investors have decided that it will be temporary. They are looking beyond massive unemployment and the historically sharp drop in GDP, leading to a bounce of epic proportions. They are pricing equities as if that bounce were not just inevitable, but already here.

Given that, does it make any sense to punish a stock when they report that their last three months was disappointing?

If that is what the market is going to do, then we could see a major collapse coming in two or three weeks when calendar Q2 earnings season begins. There will no doubt some companies will outperform against estimates but, based on what we have seen of offseason earnings so far, there will also be some big misses. In a market that is seeing only the silver lining, being reminded that there is a big, dark cloud in front of that silver lining could come as a nasty shock.

Most of all, though, the early indications are that Q2 earnings will be all over the place. It is already obvious that there will be some huge disparities in results, but performance, even relative to estimates, tells us nothing about the prospects of the company. First, that is because the situation over the last three months is completely unprecedented, so there are no accurate forecasting models. The analysts’ estimates that form the consensus can only really be guesses at this point. Second, what will count in the near future is how quickly, if at all, customers who have postponed purchases or deals will reinstate them.

On that basis, the drop in ORCL is an opportunity to pick up stock in a solid company at a discount. As CEO Safra Catz said on the conference call following the release:

“As the quarter progressed, we saw a drop off in deals, especially in the industries most effected by the pandemic. As countries begin reopening their economies, many of these discussions have already resumed. Since these were not lost to competitors, we believe that most of this business will ultimately be booked, and while some customers have deferred projects, we’re also rapidly building new pipelines with customers that are moving their on-premise workloads to the cloud.”

In other words, the massive, rapid bounce back, even to higher highs, that the market is anticipating looks sure to come for Oracle. And yet, in this one specific instance, traders are choosing to look only at the past, not the future.

If they choose to react that way to all Q2 earnings, then this rally is doomed. More likely, though, is that traders and investors continue to look on the bright side and prioritize comments such as those from Catz above over past performance. If that is the case, ORCL can be expected to make up the lost ground and significantly more before too long.

