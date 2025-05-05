Why Oracle (ORCL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL) standing at $149.29, reflecting a -0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

The software maker's stock has climbed by 17.51% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.64, signifying a 0.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.54 billion, indicating an 8.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and a revenue of $57.04 billion, representing changes of +8.45% and +7.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% downward. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Oracle is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.05, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.