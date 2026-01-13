Why Option Care Health Stock Zoomed 8% Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

It released its preliminary quarterly and full-year 2025 figures.

These indicated a healthy year-over-year rise in revenue and a potential bottom-line bump.

Many investors were opting to grab shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) during Tuesday's trading session. This followed the niche healthcare company's announcement of preliminary financial results. Encouraged by what they heard, those market players pushed Option Care Health's price up by over 8% that day.

Preliminary optimism

After market close Monday, Option Care Health unveiled those preliminary and unaudited figures. For its fourth quarter of 2025, the company anticipates booking $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion in net sales, compared to $1.35 billion in the same period the previous year.

As for profitability, Option Care Health estimates it will earn net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $73.8 million to $79 million for the quarter. That shakes out to $0.46 to $0.49 per share. The year-ago quarter's non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit was $75.5 million.

The company also announced it is expanding its share buyback program. Its board of directors has authorized management to repurchase up to $1 billion of its equity, exactly double the $500 that was authorized last year. At the end of 2025, that original program had $193 million remaining in purchase capacity.

Positive prognosis

In contrast to an "official" earnings release, a preliminary one doesn't necessarily offer commentary on the covered quarter. Option Care Health didn't discuss either its fourth quarter or full-year performance at all.

Regardless, the company's doubling of its stock buyback initiative shows it's heading into the still-new year with plenty of confidence in its business. If I were a shareholder, I'd also be encouraged by that more than 8% year-over-year increase in revenue.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

