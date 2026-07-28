Why Opko Health Stock Surged by 33% on Tuesday

Key Points

Investors were also cheered by a substantial narrowing of the company's net loss.

Ditto for the raised full-year revenue guidance.

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Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) was one of the healthier stocks on the exchange Tuesday. Its price zoomed more than 33% higher, on the back of a very well-received quarterly earnings report that beat on both trailing results and annual guidance.

Major improvements

Opko took the wraps off its second-quarter numbers just after market close on Monday. For the period, the company's revenue ticked 4% higher year over year to $163.5 million. It also managed to substantially narrow its headline net loss to $8.4 million ($0.01 per share) from the year-ago deficit of more than $148 million.

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Both figures were far better than most analysts were modeling for the diagnostics and pharmaceutical company. Their consensus estimate for revenue was barely over $131 million, while that for net loss was $0.08 per share.

Opko's pharmaceuticals business improved greatly during the quarter, with revenue rising to $89 million from the second-quarter 2025 result of under $56 million. Management attributed this to higher sales volumes in certain markets, plus a significant ($29.4 million) gain from a licensing deal.

As for diagnostics, revenue slumped to $74.5 million from the year ago $101.1 million, however the latter figure included almost $25 million in sales from the company's oncology assets, which were divested in Sept. 2025.

Grateful for the new guidance

In addition to those convincing beats, Opko raised its revenue guidance for the entirety of 2026. It's now estimating it will earn $560 million to $585 million for the year; that's up notably from the $530 million to $560 million it previously forecast. That range also sits comfortably above the analyst consensus of just under $537 million.

These days, Opko looks like a leaner, more focused company after jettisoning its oncology business. That substantial increase in guidance is a very encouraging sign, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that bottom line tip into profitability soon.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.