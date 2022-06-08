Why Opioids Controlled the Pain Management Market for So Long and for All the Wrong Reasons: Here’s What’s Next

By Dean Petkanas, CEO, Neuropathix

It’s no secret that the pain management market is booming. In 2020, IMARC Group reported that the global pain market value hovered around $74 billion and is expected to reach $89 billion by 2026. This growing market suggests there is strong potential in the increasing demand for pain management solutions from patients all over the world. Today, pain management is incrementally shifting away from the all-too-often opioid cure-all approach that has taken over the past decade and a half.

In recent years, a deadly approach to leaving opioids in the pain management arena as an unabetted, first-line therapy cure-all for pain was buttressed by an excessive number of mergers, consolidations, and tax inversions in the big pharma space, all but eliminating advancements in new, non-opioid drug discovery for pain management. Thus, grave problems persisted, and the demand for opioid alternatives remained strong.

Recent DOJ indictments, convictions, and settlements, coupled with general practitioners now refusing to prescribe opioids, has caused a parabolic move in the curve of unmet medical needs. On the opposite side of that deficiency is a new wave, a paradigm shift and opportunity for new technologies to emerge. A few drug discovery and select pharmaceutical companies supporting such efforts are now embracing alternative options. At the same time, consumers are becoming more understanding of the new options becoming available for pain management.

As we progress forward in a more-informed market, we must learn from mistakes, which played a heavy role in creating the opioid epidemic in our country.

A Failed Path Starts to Course Correct

The last 15 years have seen an explosion of revelations regarding pain management. Thanks to insightful clinical research, we are shifting our understanding from a central nervous system ( CNS )-focused uniform treatment method to treatments that address the root cause of pain and solve the underlying problems leading to it. Uniform treatment was never the goal of the market, but somewhere along the way, several factors led to opioids being the answer for all pain management, which created a destructive pathway for many patients.

For too long, clinical research has used methods that rely on subjective response from patients. These often patient-reported pain measurements are common with patient assessments, from minor injuries to catastrophic circumstances.

Clinical responses in treating pain usually have the patient providing their assessment using scales of 0 to 10, or even varying types of happy and sad faces. With pain levels in clinical subjects varying from day to day, drug companies and trial sponsors were often unable to identify the effect of the investigational new drug against placebos. As such, they could not receive critical FDA approval. And thus, with an increasing rate of failure to meet clinical endpoints, and a lack of biomarkers to balance against subjective patient responses, big pharmaceutical companies decided to punt altogether on pain management.

Sensing that opioids dominated the market and pain management had a “bad rap,” from the lofty costs of failed clinical trials, scores of pharmaceutical companies shifted their billions of dollars from drug discovery to areas where clinical results were more decipherable and less risky. Unfortunately, that trend didn’t change much until the public began to see that opioids created devastating side effects for millions of people and became a scourge on society.

Coincidentally, during the heyday of opioid pill mills, market conditions for mergers and consolidations were caused by increasing corporate tax rates in the U.S. Pullbacks in corporate expenditures relating to research and development increased, causing present and future gaps for new innovative technologies. Additionally, many big drug companies merged, consolidated operations and re-established global headquarters outside the U.S. and into friendlier tax jurisdictions.

With pharmaceutical companies fleeing the U.S. and reducing capital investment for new drug discovery, pain management saw a dearth of non-opioid options. Today, the course is changing. Through the loss of lives due to opioid addiction and an economic collapse, alternative treatment options are rising in prominence.

Addressing Pain Without Opioids

A small but determined handful of companies are attempting to better address pain management without opioids. These companies are backed by emerging science and federal government initiatives to develop non-addictive alternatives.

Big pharma has also seen a bit of a renaissance in the U.S. Their return to North America started in 2017 and as a result of the reduction in the use model for opioids, there is now a bias toward investment in non-addictive pain management drugs for the better part of the last five years. Notable names, including Merck and Pfizer, have re-entered the space, attempting to find solutions in various forms. Drugs trying to remove euphoric effects were explored, as has medical marijuana in legalized jurisdictions – all to varying degrees of success.

We’re learning that pain isn’t what we once thought. Research focused on inhibitors outside of the CNS has shown that individual pain experiences vary from person to person. The 2013 study found that people with inflammation were particularly influenced, “where not only peripheral, but also central, pain modulatory mechanisms can significantly increase nociceptive pain.”

Promising clinical studies are often backed by federal government and taxpayer support. In 2017, the U.S. government’s HEAL Initiative was launched to tackle the opioid epidemic. The multi-agency, multi-disciplinary effort under the HEAL Initiative aims to expedite research into non-opioid options. The data gathered aims to better understand pain management and treatment while also lessening the opioid health crisis. Neuropathix was one of the first companies to apply and receive funding for phase 1 NIH grant-funded studies. After completing the aims set forth under the phase 1 grant in late 2019, and receiving positive feedback, the company moved forward and applied for phase 2 grant-funded studies and was awarded a $2.97 million phase 2 SBIR grant under the NIH HEAL Initiative.

Incentivized more than ever, pharmaceutical companies are getting back into pain management and drug discovery. We already see results, hoping that more will cut into the ongoing public health crisis and addiction epidemic. The CDC reports that just 5.7% of U.S. adults 20 and over had used one or more opioid-based medications between 2015 and 2018. With the proper funding, research, and hope, that number will trend downward in future analysis.

There is also hope that more pharmaceutical companies will enter the fray, potentially offering more alternative solutions. Currently, just a handful of operators are searching for non-opioid, non-addictive pain management alternatives. Rather than being competition, the entire supply chain could benefit from promoting awareness about pain management. One company may be able to advance the cause, but together, a seismic shift could occur.

Paradigm Shifts Often Lead to Blue Ocean Opportunities

The socio-economic chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic opened doors for biotech companies and investors to speculate on new vaccine technologies to fill the speculative gaps caused by chaotic events like COVID-19. Unfortunately, that proved to be a trap door as only three players, Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J were big haul recipients of federal government funding to develop vaccines. Further to this investment failure was the limit to the upside for investors looking for more significant gains, only to be disappointed by the fact that most large pharmaceutical companies, already fully valued, became more overvalued by hype surrounding COVID-19. Smaller entities that didn’t have very good chances also took investor funds in the maelstrom of speculative hype.

What remained in the backdrop was one of the most significant healthcare crises of our time, and a mountain of unmet need. The opioid epidemic, which claimed over 100,000 lives in 2021, presents a blue ocean opportunity, similar to the EV market replacing gas-powered vehicles. The parallels are similar in terms of social responsibility. There are very few companies who had the prescient mindset of tackling the “opioid is the only pain medicine problem” with non-opioid alternatives to treating pain. And investing in these companies may very well prove to create outsized returns. From the looks of the landscape, there is a paucity of big pharma activity in non-opioid new drug discovery to tackle pain. However, it’s beginning to change now, but the early participants are smaller companies that have valuations far below the fully valued line and present decent entry points for investor interest.

Perhaps when examining the investment opportunities in pharma companies with the largest potential upside, investors can look for validated, scientific fundamentals in smaller, more undervalued companies. One approach to this would be to look at who the US federal government is supporting and validating. As discussed, through the NIH HEAL Initiative, the government gave funding to a small handful of companies tackling the opioid crisis through innovative approaches to science and doing so in a way that will not create the next addiction epidemic.

This is not meant to say that smaller biotech companies are not without risk. Competition can become fast and furious as seen during the COVID-19 race to a vaccine. Big pharma resources can be pushed quickly and an early lead by a smaller biotech can evaporate quickly, or as in many cases, be bought out by a larger entity. That’s the double-edged sword. What gives a smaller company a strategic advantage is being years ahead of the curve and patented technology. Also being first in its field of research, that when validated, provides for greater potential gains from investments.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology space rarely operates from a P/E perspective until there is a decent pipeline of revenue-producing technology. That said, the value proposition for smaller companies is locked into the research itself.

For example, in September 2020, Inflazome, a privately held, pre-clinical biotech company based out of the UK and Ireland, was bought out by Roche for $447 million in cash and up to $2.1 billion in potential milestone payments to its stakeholders. One month later, Disarm Therapeutics, another privately held, pre-clinical biotech company out of Boston, was acquired by Eli Lilly, for the same reasons that Roche bought Inflazome. The Disarm deal was for $135 million in cash and up to $1.5 billion in potential milestone payments to its stakeholders.

All of this shows that the opportunity for investing in pharmaceuticals does not stop with the top 5 big pharmaceutical companies in the world. Clearly, investors should do their own research on a company’s drug pipeline, what indications they are seeking to address, and what the exit or commercialization plan for their research could be. If an investor is looking for an upside opportunity that is leveraged on addressing the opioid crisis, a good start would be to see where the federal government is putting their money, just as in the case of COVID-19. Another place to look is in the peer review category to see and hear what the scientific community is saying about the research. Valuation can be a big part of this analysis to determine where there is real value and also real opportunity.

Takeaways

After nearly two devastating decades of opioids at the helm of pain management, the medical community recognizes that pain varies from person to person, and so too must the treatments. With an enhanced look at pain and personalized medicine, the market has a wonderful opportunity to minimize opioid-based treatments to only those cases best suited for it, rather than turning to opioids as a solution for every situation. Continued participation with, among other things, identification of new biological pathways to pain and investment opportunities in new non-opioid based therapeutics, will pave the way to success for ushering in a new era of solving the enormous unmet medical need of pain management.

