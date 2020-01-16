Why Opera Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) were down 17.4% as of 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursday as the software company fell into the crosshairs of a noted short-seller.

So what

In a new report published this morning, ominously named short-selling firm Hindenburg Research argued that Opera should be trading closer to $2.60 per share -- a 70% discount from Wednesday's close at around $9.

Image source: Getty Images.

For perspective, Opera shares had already fallen nearly 25% from the company's initial public offering in July 2018 at $12 per share -- a price Hindenburg Research says was largely justified by the since-scuttled growth prospects for Opera's web browser.

The report also alleges Opera has deployed "bait and switch" tactics to lure borrowers to Android apps, enabling its "predatory" microloan business in Africa and India. That would be a clear violation of Google's terms of service, Hindenburg added, and effectively puts "this entire line of business at risk of disappearing or being severely curtailed when Google notices."

Now what

While there's a certain sensationalized tone to short reports like these that makes me immediately doubt their authenticity, I'll admit on the surface their arguments seem to correctly highlight obvious risks and headwinds that could face Opera in the coming quarters.

At the very least, it's worth taking a closer look at whether Hindenburg's claims hold any merit. And without an immediate rebuttal from Opera management, it's no surprise the stock is falling hard in response today.

10 stocks we like better than Opera Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Opera Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.