Why Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed at $15.44, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

The the stock of company has risen by 32.73% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Opera Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.6 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.73 per share and a revenue of $457.85 million, signifying shifts of -60.75% and +15.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% lower within the past month. As of now, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 21 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.59 of its industry.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.