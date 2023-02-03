Why Opendoor's Stock Came to Life This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of home marketplace company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) were up 37.4% through Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after investors jumped back into high-risk stocks.

The stock has cratered from a high of $11.39 in the last year all the way to under $1 per share, but it has recovered on the hope that the housing market won't be as bad as feared.

So what

It certainly helps that investors are bidding up a lot of the tech stocks that have gotten crushed over the past year. But Opendoor does have some specific bullish news.

Mortgage rates have fallen below 6% for the first time since September, according to Mortgage News Daily, and the 10-year government bond interest rate has fallen 35 basis points to 3.40% as of Thursday's close.

Falling rates have the impact of making homes more affordable for buyers, which should help Opendoor's volumes and sale values. But the company still has a long way to go in proving that it has built a viable long-term business.

Now what

Since there wasn't company-specific news this week, I'm hesitant to read into the stock's move too much. Investors will hear from management on Feb. 23, 2023, when fourth-quarter results are released, and that's much more important than short-term rate news.

It's possible that economic data reported over the next week or two unwinds this move higher. And we don't know if a recession is still on the horizon this year. I am taking a wait-and-see approach with this company, but if it can survive the current downturn, it could be an interesting way to invest in the housing market.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Opendoor Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

