Why Is Opendoor Technologies Stock (OPEN) Jumping Today?

Key Points A regulatory filing confirmed Opendoor plans to offer its services to the entire United States market.

In addition, the Federal Reserve announced it will cut the federal funds rate by 0.25%.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) are soaring on Wednesday, up 6.5% as of 2:58 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.9%.

A regulatory filing from the company, as well as the Federal Reserve's rate cut confirmation, is sending Opendoor stock flying.

Opendoor is expanding its reach

The company filed an 8-K disclosure with the SEC, revealing that it "intends to expand its product offerings to allow [Opendoor] to provide services through the entire continental United States in the coming weeks, through one or more of its direct cash offer, cash plus, or working with its partner agents to provide listing services."

The revelation that the company is officially expanding to the entire U.S. market is fueling investor enthusiasm.

Powell confirms rate cut is here

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell confirmed today that the central bank will cut the federal funds rate by 0.25%. Rate cuts generally boost equities across the board, but as a real estate company, Opendoor's bottom line is directly impacted by interest rates. Lowered rates will help improve the company's margins.

Opendoor still has to prove its business model can work

While the digital real estate disruptor operates in a market with genuine potential for innovation, the economics of its model remain unproven. The company is operating at a loss and relies heavily on debt, making it sensitive to interest rates, and the real estate market doesn't look particularly strong. I would avoid Opendoor stock.

