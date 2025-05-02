Why Opendoor Stock Plunged 25% in April

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock dropped 25% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The latest monthly housing data was negative, and it doesn't look like Opendoor's troubles will end anytime soon.

A depressing real estate outlook

Opendoor's troubles began when interest rates were raised and the housing market started to decline. It's been several years now, and Opendoor continues to experience challenging conditions. Although there has been some progress in its business, the most recent housing market data shows a bleak environment and depressing outlook.

According to Redfin data, home prices are at record highs, and mortgage applications declined 6% year over year in April. Pending home sales were down 2.8%. The median U.S. monthly housing payment is $2,870, a record high, due to a combination of increasing home prices and high interest rates, and homebuyers can't keep up. An added aggravation is concerns about tariffs, which will affect other costs, making it even harder for potential homebuyers to afford new homes.

One silver lining is that homes for sale are starting to increase. New listings are up 6.1%, and total homes for sale rose 13.7%. Opendoor's ability to buy and sell homes was inhibited by there being fewer homes for sale. That might become easier, but with fewer buyers on the horizon, it may not make much of a difference to the company's business.

Opendoor had been demonstrating some progress as it added new homes to its portfolio in the fourth quarter and increased revenue by 25% year over year. It's also becoming more efficient and profitable. But a stalled market means it can't sell what it needs to, regardless of internal improvement.

Is this a value trap?

Opendoor stock has been absolutely crushed over the past few years, and it's 98% off its all-time highs. It trades at less than $1, or a price-to-sales ratio of only 0.1.

Despite its progress and robust tech-driven platform, the market sees little upside for the stock right now. Down the line, there's the possibility that it could bounce back and return to disrupting the real estate status quo. But that may be far into the future, and investors won't want to tie their money up in what appears to be a value trap, at least for the time being.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Redfin and recommends the following options: short May 2025 $10 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

