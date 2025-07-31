Why the Opendoor Rally Fizzled This Week

Key Points Opendoor adjourned a meeting to decide whether or not to go forward with a reverse stock split.

Trading volume has been falling in the stock since it peaked on July 21.

The company will report second-quarter earnings next week amid a sluggish housing market.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) soared earlier this month as meme stock investors lined up behind the stock under the guise that it could be the next Carvana.

However, after Opendoor peaked on July 21, the rally continued to fade this week, even though there was little news out on the stock. Instead, investors who had bought Opendoor for less than $1 early in the rally seemed to cash in their winnings, and interest from new investors wasn't enough to push the stock higher. There was also one news item that may have weighed on the stock as well.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was down 22.8% for the week as of Thursday at 1:29 p.m. ET.

Is the Opendoor rally dead?

On Monday, Opendoor said it would adjourn a special meeting of stockholders that was intended to determine if the company should execute a reverse stock split.

The company had made the announcement about a reverse stock split back in May when the stock was trading below $1 a share. It received a letter from the Nasdaq, saying that its share price had been below $1 for 30 consecutive business days, putting it out of compliance with the exchange's standards.

The shares are now above $1, and the company said in a press release that due to the recent volatility in the share price, it thought it was better to allow for more time to assess market conditions before determining whether to go forward with the reverse split.

That announcement may have reminded meme investors of the reality facing Opendoor, as a reverse stock split is typically a last-ditch effort from a company to stay relevant.

What this week's slide means for Opendoor

Opendoor's trading volume had soared earlier in July as the stock boomed, nearly reaching 2 billion shares on July 21, the day the stock peaked. Since then, it's declined by about 40%, and volume has returned to pre-meme stock levels, a negative sign.

Opendoor is set to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. That could provide a catalyst for a recovery, but given the weakness in the housing market, its results are unlikely to impress. Analysts are calling for flat revenue at $1.5 billion and a loss per share of $0.02, a modest improvement from $0.04 in the quarter a year ago.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.