Banking

Why Open Source Matters for Bitcoin

Contributor
Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin Magazine
Published
https://youtu.be/_qdhc5WLd2A

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of "The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado," hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discussed why it matters that Bitcoin software is open source and why even open-source software doesn't necessarily solve all software-specific trust issues.

In theory, the fact that most Bitcoin nodes, wallets and applications are open source should ensure that developers can’t include malicious code in the programs: anyone can inspect the source code for malware. In practice, however, the number of people with enough expertise to do this is limited, while the reliance of some Bitcoin projects on external code libraries (“dependencies”) makes it even harder.

Furthermore, even if the open-source code is sound, this doesn’t guarantee that the binaries (computer code) really correspond with the open-source code. Van Wirdum and Provoost explain how this risk is largely mitigated in Bitcoin through a process called Gitian building, where several Bitcoin Core developers sign the binaries if, and only if, they all produced the exact same binaries from the same source code. This requires special compiler software.

Finally, the hosts discuss Guix, a relatively new project that goes above and beyond the Gitian process to minimize the level of trust required to turn source code into binaries — including trust in the compiler itself.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Markets Politics Policy & Regulation Taxes

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    More from Bitcoin Magazine

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular