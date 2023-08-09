Why Open Lending Stock Was Tanking Today

What happened

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) was in freefall on Wednesday, falling as much as 35.6% during the trading day. By 3:15 p.m. ET it had gained back some of its losses and was down 22.6% on the day. Year to date, the stock is up 17%, trading at $8 per share.

The markets were trending lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 index fell 12 points (0.3%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 33 points (0.1%), and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 106 points (0.8%) as of 3:15 p.m. ET.

So what

Open Lending is a firm that provides automated lending services to financial institutions that offer auto loans. Its services include loan analytics, risk modeling, default insurance, automated decision technology, and risk-based pricing that helps lenders generate profitable loans, with a focus on those that serve non-prime or underserved borrowers. The company earns money through fees on the loans it facilitates and gets a fixed percentage of the monthly underwriting profit from lenders.

The major catalyst for today's drop was its second-quarter earnings release and guidance. The earnings themselves were in line with consensus expectations, while revenue beat estimates. However, they were down considerably year over year, as revenue was $38 million, down from $52 million a year ago on 34,354 facilitated loans. The number of facilitated certified loans was down from 44,531 in Q2 2022.

Net income in the quarter was $11.4 million, down from $23.1 million a year ago, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $20.7 million, down from $34 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Now what

Open Lending's steep drop on Wednesday likely had more to do with its outlook for the third quarter than its second-quarter earnings.

The company projected total certified loans facilitated of 26,000 to 30,000, which would be significantly lower than last quarter. Guidance for revenue is in the $29 million to $34 million range, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $13 million to $17 million. These numbers are all down from the same quarter a year ago, and also down from the second quarter of 2023.

Open Lending has had a decent run this year, but its valuation has crept up with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28, up from 11 on June 30, 2022.

Open Lending operates in a nice niche, serving lenders who serve non-prime and underserved borrowers, and conditions should improve in the market. It could be a bumpy quarter, but keep an eye on Open Lending, particularly if its valuation comes down.

10 stocks we like better than Open Lending

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Open Lending wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.