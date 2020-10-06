Markets
OTRK

Why Ontrak Stock Fell 18% in September

Contributor
Beth McKenna The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of virtual healthcare specialistÂ Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) dropped 17.8% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 fell 3.8% last month.

(Shares have raced out of the gate so far this month, however, gaining 24.7% in the three trading days through Monday, Oct. 5.)Â Â 

Ontrak stock has provided investors with super healthy gains in 2020. Shares are up 359% this year through Oct. 5. The broader market has returned 7% over this period, while fellow digital health players Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) -- which are slated to become one once Teladoc's pending acquisition closes -- are up 169% and 475%, respectively, over this period.Â 

Ontrak operates a digital health platform for helping people manage mental health issues and chronic physical conditions.Â 

Hand with pointer pointing to a screen showing various healthcare-related icons.

Image source: Getty Images.

So whatÂ 

We can probably attribute Ontrak stock's September pullback of 18% -- which is relatively small -- largely to investors (or short-term traders, more specifically) taking some profits off the table. After all, shares have been red-hot recently, skyrocketing 55% in July and then 91% in August.

Like its peers in the digital health realm, Ontrak's business has gotten a brisk tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic, as many folks have shunned in-person visits to healthcare providers to limit their exposure to the novel coronavirus.

As I previously reported, Ontrak stock had two big catalysts in August, both of which occurred on Aug. 5: the company's release of strong second-quarter results and news that Teladoc was acquiring Livongo.

In Q2, Ontrak's revenue surged 124% year over year to $17.2 million, driven by a 203% increase in the number of enrolled members to 11,989. Adjusted for one-time items, net loss was $4 million, or $0.24 per share, roughly flat with the year-ago period's net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.23 per share.Â  Â 

As I wrote at that time: "Ontrak stock got a lift from the Teladoc-Livongo news because the market hated that news, driving both those healthcare stocks notably lower. It views Ontrak as a potential beneficiary of an ill-advised corporate marriage."

Here's Ontrak stock's year-to-date performance picture:Â 

OTRK Chart

Data source: YCharts.

Now what

For full-year 2020, Ontrak management guided for revenue of at least $90 million, representing annual growth of at least 156%.Â 

10 stocks we like better than Ontrak, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ontrak, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Livongo Health Inc and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OTRK TDOC LVGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular