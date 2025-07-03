Why OneSpan (OSPN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $17.49, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.83% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.02%.

Shares of the internet security company have appreciated by 7.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.25%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.74, which means OneSpan is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

