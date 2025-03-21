Why OneSpan (OSPN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

OneSpan (OSPN) ended the recent trading session at $16.03, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.91%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. At present, OneSpan boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.92 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

