Why OneSpan (OSPN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

OneSpan (OSPN) ended the recent trading session at $14.68, demonstrating a -0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 133.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.39.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

