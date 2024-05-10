Why One-Third of Americans Are Tapping 401(k) To Buy a Home

The housing market has been tight in the last several years, with a shortage of homes and rising interest rates that impact mortgages. This is compounded by the overall impact of inflation.
To top it off, a recent study by BMO Financial Group (BMO) reported a growing number of millennials (34%) and Gen Z (34%) are likely to tap their 401(k) accounts to buy a home.
3 Causes of Home-Buying Anxiety
It might be easy to conclude that millennials and Gen Z are simply impatient or want too much too soon, but there is certainly more to it. Tight housing inventory, high interest rates and inflation all come into play in a disheartening scenario for these younger adults.
- Nearly three-fourths (71%) of Americans are waiting for rates to drop before buying a home, according to BMO. For those with school-aged children or other life goals that depend upon owning a home, waiting indefinitely is not an option.
- Owning a home has been an expectation and goal for Americans for generations. Among millennials and Gen Z, 73% in each group rank home ownership as “one of their most coveted goals,” according to the BMO survey.
- There is no remedy for high housing costs and low inventory on the horizon, according to BMO, and 73% of potential homeowners see homeownership as unattainable.
The Best Bad Choice
For many younger millennials and Gen Z potential homebuyers, the ability to buy a home comes down to a choice between building a life they can enjoy now and saving for retirement through their 401(k). In this case, it’s more than a matter of delayed gratification because working hard and saving in the current housing and economic scenario leaves those wanting to buy a home far short of their goal. The choice is to go without home ownership and the life goals that depend on it, or find another way.
That other way for a growing number of potential homebuyers is taking money from their 401(k). It can be argued it’s not a terrible idea because a home will become an asset that can be sold later to fund their retirement, but that is a risky assumption at best. According to BMO, for those faced with the prospect of watching their aspiration of home ownership move farther and farther away despite their best efforts, tapping a 401(k) is looking better and better.
