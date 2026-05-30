Why One Real Estate Fund Dumped $62 Million of Cousins Properties Stock

Key Points

Resolution Capital sold 2,571,383 shares of Cousins Properties last quarter; the estimated trade value was $62.35 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $67.71 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement.

The transaction equaled 1.31% of reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

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Resolution Capital cut its stake in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 2,571,383 shares during the first quarter, an estimated $62.35 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Resolution Capital reduced its position in Cousins Properties by 2,571,383 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value of the sale is $62.35 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. At quarter-end, the fund reported holding 442,437 shares, with a position value of $9.99 million.

What else to know

Resolution Capital Ltd was a net seller of Cousins Properties, with the post-trade stake representing 0.21% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:WELL: $712.93 million (15.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:EQIX: $634.85 million (13.3% of AUM) NYSE:FRT: $387.09 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSE:SPG: $372.76 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE:DLR: $355.14 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Cousins Properties were priced at $26.81, down 5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.01 billion Net Income (TTM) ($5.25 million) Dividend Yield 5% Price (as of Friday) $26.81

Company snapshot

Cousins Properties develops, acquires, leases, and manages Class A office towers, primarily in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

The firm operates as a fully integrated, self-managed REIT, generating revenue from leasing office space and opportunistic real estate investments.

It serves corporate tenants seeking premium office environments in major metropolitan areas.

Cousins Properties is a leading office-focused real estate investment trust with a portfolio concentrated in high-demand Sun Belt cities. The company leverages its development and management expertise to create value through trophy assets and a disciplined investment strategy. Its focus on Class A properties and strong tenant relationships positions it competitively within the office REIT sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Resolution Capital all but exited the position, selling off 85% of its shares, but the office REIT's underlying thesis remains centered on one of the few areas of commercial real estate that continues to attract investor interest: newer, high-end Sun Belt office space.



While much of the office sector is still working through post-pandemic challenges, Cousins has intentionally concentrated its portfolio in fast-growing Sun Belt markets such as Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa, and Phoenix. The company says 76% of its portfolio has been developed or redeveloped since 2010, and its properties command rents roughly 30% above Class A market averages.



Management has also highlighted a near-record leasing pipeline with roughly 1 million square feet already signed or under negotiation, while lease expirations remain below many office peers. The balance sheet is another bright spot, with $988 million of liquidity and net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.7 times, which the company says is the lowest leverage ratio in the office REIT sector.



Going forward, if demand keeps concentrating in premium office buildings while new supply remains limited, Cousins could emerge as one of the office sector's relative winners despite the broader industry's struggles.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.