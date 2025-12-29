Why One Investor Sold $6 Million of the MSCI China ETF Amid a Nearly 30% Run

Key Points

Hong Kong-based Fosun International sold 106,000 shares of MCHI in the third quarter.

The shares sold were worth an estimated $5.84 million.

The move marked a full exit for Fosun, which reported holding no MCHI shares as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Hong Kong-based Fosun International fully exited its position in the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), selling 106,000 shares and reducing reported assets by $5.84 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated November 14, Fosun International reported a complete sale of its holding in the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the third quarter. The trade involved the disposition of 106,000 shares, with the move valued at $5.84 million based on quarterly pricing.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:LANV: $187.90 million (69.65% of AUM)

NYSE:BFLY: $20.68 million (7.67% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ASHR: $17.16 million (6.36% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $4.85 million (1.80% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $3.78 million (1.40% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of MCHI were priced at $61.27, up 28% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 15% in the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $7.86 billion Yield 2.3% Price (as of Friday) $64.46 1-year total return 32.87%

ETF Snapshot

MCHI's investment strategy focuses on tracking the MSCI China Index, providing exposure to large- and mid-cap Chinese equities across a range of sectors.

The portfolio consists primarily of H-shares and B-shares, representing the top 85% of the Chinese equity market by market capitalization, with a non-diversified structure.

The ETF is structured as a non-diversified fund that invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the MSCI China Index.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is a U.S.-listed ETF offering targeted exposure to Chinese equities. The fund leverages a market capitalization-weighted approach, enabling investors to participate in the performance of leading Chinese companies across multiple sectors. By tracking the MSCI China Index, the ETF provides access to the Chinese equity market.

Foolish Take

Moves like this are less about market timing and more about portfolio architecture. Country-specific ETFs can be powerful tools when sentiment is washed out, but they also demand discipline once the rebound arrives. The iShares MSCI China ETF had a strong year, with net asset value up more than 30% year to date as of late September, reflecting a broad recovery across large and mid-cap Chinese stocks. That rebound pushed the fund close to the top of its recent trading range, with valuations and volatility both rising alongside optimism.



Exiting a single-country ETF after a sharp move higher doesn’t necessarily signal a bearish view on China itself. It can just as easily reflect risk management. MCHI holds more than 500 companies, but its performance is still driven heavily by a handful of mega-cap names and by policy decisions outside any investor’s control. For diversified portfolios, trimming or eliminating exposure after a strong run can free up capital for areas with better risk-reward balance

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Non-diversified fund: A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a small number of issuers or sectors, increasing risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Market capitalization-weighted: An index or fund where each holding's weight is proportional to its total market value.

H-shares: Shares of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, available to international investors.

B-shares: Shares of Chinese companies traded on mainland exchanges, denominated in foreign currencies and open to foreign investors.

MSCI China Index: A benchmark index tracking the performance of large- and mid-cap Chinese companies listed in China and abroad.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise removing an asset from a portfolio.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 29, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.