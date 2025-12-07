Why One Investor Bought $67.5 Million in Array Digital Infrastructure Stock

Key Points

New York City-based Newtyn Management added 1.35 million shares of Array Digital Infrastructure, an estimated $67.5 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The position change represents 8.3% of 13F reportable assets under management.

The move marks a new—and major—holding for Newtyn, with Array Digital Infrastructure now being the fund's fourth-largest holding.

On November 14, New York City-based Newtyn Management disclosed a new $67.5 million position in Array Digital Infrastructure, marking a significant addition to its portfolio during the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, Newtyn Management reported a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE: AD). The fund acquired 1.35 million shares valued at $67.5 million as of September 30, representing about 8.3% of overall reported assets and making AD its fourth-largest holding by disclosed market value.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:INDV: $101.3 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QDEL: $79.5 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TBPH: $72.3 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSE:AD: $67.5 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE:CNNE: $62.5 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Array Digital Infrastructure were priced at $50.14, down 22% in the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $171.1 million Price (as of market close Friday) $50.14

Company Snapshot

Array Digital Infrastructure offers wireless telecommunications services, including voice, messaging, data, and a range of wireless devices and accessories.

The company generates revenue through direct sales, installment contracts, tower rentals, and wholesale distribution to agents and resellers.

It serves consumer, business, and government customers across the United States through multiple sales channels.

Array Digital Infrastructure is a leading wireless telecommunications provider in the U.S., operating at a national scale with a diversified service and product portfolio. The company leverages multiple sales channels and recurring service revenues to maintain a broad market reach and customer engagement. Its strategic focus on both direct and wholesale distribution, combined with infrastructure assets such as tower rentals, supports competitive positioning in the communications sector.

Foolish Take

A move like this matters because it signals conviction in a business undergoing a radical transformation. Array Digital Infrastructure has shifted from a wireless operator to a pure-play tower company, and investors are still processing that transition. The stock fell nearly 30% on August 20, the day it went ex-dividend on a $23 special dividend. For a fund like Newtyn, adding a large position during a transformational period suggests it sees long-term value in Array’s post-divestiture economics.



The company’s latest earnings support that view. Third-quarter operating revenue surged to $47.1 million, up 83% from a year earlier, driven by the new long-term master lease agreement with T-Mobile, which helped lift site-rental revenue by 68%. Array also posted $108.8 million in net income from continuing operations—a sharp reversal from last year's $95.9 million loss. Management highlighted continued spectrum monetization, with agreements totaling $178 million in expected proceeds, and a leadership transition as the company scales its standalone tower strategy.



For long-term investors, the appeal is a cleaner business model, recurring rental income, and meaningful optionality from remaining spectrum sales—though regulatory timing and tenant concentration remain real risks.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock price, shown as a percentage, indicating income return on investment.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for valuation or reporting.

Wholesale distribution: Selling products or services in large quantities to resellers, agents, or other businesses rather than directly to consumers.

Installment contracts: Agreements allowing customers to pay for products or services over time through scheduled payments.

Tower rentals: Leasing wireless communication towers to other companies for network infrastructure use.



