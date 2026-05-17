Why One Healthcare Fund Increased Its Kodiak Sciences Stake Amid an Eye-Popping Rally

Key Points

Boxer Capital added 225,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences; the estimated trade value was $5.81 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value rose by $20.12 million, reflecting both share purchases and changes in share price.

The transaction represented a 0.76% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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Boxer Capital Management increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) during the first quarter, adding 225,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $5.81 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 225,000 shares over the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.81 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s stake in Kodiak Sciences stood at 1,361,000 shares, with a quarter-end market value of $51.88 million. The net position value change for the quarter was $20.12 million, which includes both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

Boxer Capital Management was a net buyer of Kodiak Sciences, with the post-trade stake representing 6.81% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TNGX: $227.53 million (29.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KOD: $51.88 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.62 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KYMR: $27.41 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CELC: $25.68 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Kodiak Sciences shares were priced at $38.70, up a staggering 1,000% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $38.70 Market capitalization $2 billion Net income (TTM) ($230.66 million)

Company Snapshot

Kodiak Sciences develops and commercializes therapeutics for retinal diseases, with lead product candidate KSI-301 in late-stage clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal conditions.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model developing proprietary drug candidates; as of the latest reporting period, Kodiak Sciences Inc. reported no revenue.

It targets ophthalmologists, retina specialists, and healthcare providers treating patients with retinal diseases, focusing on the global ophthalmology market.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapeutics for retinal diseases. The company leverages its proprietary antibody biopolymer conjugate platform to advance a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, aiming to address significant unmet needs in ophthalmology. With a focus on late-stage clinical development and a robust pipeline, Kodiak Sciences seeks to establish a competitive edge through novel therapies targeting both prevalent and underserved retinal conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a bet that Kodiak Sciences’ huge rally may still have room to run if upcoming clinical milestones land the way bullish investors expect. Rather than taking profits after a 1,000% move, Boxer Capital added to its position as the company heads into what management itself called a “defining period.”



Kodiak has several late-stage catalysts approaching. The company recently reported positive Phase 3 GLOW2 data for Zenkuda in diabetic retinopathy, including a 62.5% improvement rate versus 3.3% for sham treatment. Topline Phase 3 DAYBREAK data for wet AMD are expected in September, while additional KSI-101 readouts are anticipated later this year.



Financially, Kodiak ended the quarter with $169.5 million in cash and said existing resources should fund operations into 2027. The company still posted a $58.2 million quarterly net loss and remains pre-revenue.



For long-term investors, this increasingly looks like a high-risk, catalyst-driven biotech story where upcoming trial results could determine whether Kodiak becomes a commercial ophthalmology player or another clinical-stage disappointment.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.