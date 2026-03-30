Why ONE Gas (OGS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

ONE Gas (OGS) is headquartered in Tulsa, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 9.97% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.68 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.2%. In comparison, the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield is 2.96%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.72 is up 1.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, ONE Gas has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.53%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. ONE Gas's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

OGS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $4.73 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.58%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OGS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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