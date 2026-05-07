Why One Fund’s $71 Million YETI Exit Looks Like Smart Profit-Taking Amid a Strong Run

Key Points

Van Berkom & Associates sold 1,620,914 YETI shares in the first quarter, with an estimated trade value of $71.32 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $71.60 million, reflecting both share sales and price movements.

The transaction represented 2.36% of 13F reportable assets under management.

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Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out its entire position in YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to a May 7, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value is $71.32 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. liquidated its entire stake in YETI Holdings during the first quarter of 2026. The firm sold 1,620,914 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $71.32 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change, including price fluctuations, was a decrease of $71.60 million.

What else to know

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out of YETI Holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SNEX: $111.64 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:DOCN: $110.95 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LAUR: $108.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:ENSG: $104.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $101.81 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of YETI Holdings were priced at $42.46, up about 50% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by over 20 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.87 billion Net Income (TTM) $165.39 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $42.46

Company Snapshot

YETI Holdings offers premium outdoor products including hard and soft coolers, drinkware, bags, and accessories under the YETI and Rambler brands.

The firm generates revenue through direct-to-consumer channels and a broad network of independent retailers across multiple continents.

It targets outdoor enthusiasts, recreational consumers, and specialty retail customers in the United States and select international markets.

YETI Holdings, Inc. distributes durable outdoor products and utilizes a multi-channel distribution strategy in the leisure and recreation market.

What this transaction means for investors

YETI stock has surged about 50% over the past year, and this sale ultimately looks like a classic case of locking in gains after a huge run.



Underneath the stock’s latest rally, profit growth has started to slow, and tariff pressures are beginning to creep in. Fourth-quarter sales rose 7% to $583.7 million, while full-year net sales increased 2% to nearly $1.87 billion. International sales were especially impressive, climbing 25% in the quarter and 16% for the full year as the company expanded across Europe, Australia, and Japan. But margins moved in the wrong direction. Adjusted operating income fell 14% in the fourth quarter, and management said higher tariff costs shaved roughly $0.15 off adjusted EPS. Even full-year adjusted EPS slipped 9% to $2.48.



Ultimately, YETI still has a strong brand, loyal customers, and growing international demand, but after such a sharp stock move, the market may now expect near-perfect execution. That leaves less room for operational hiccups or margin compression going forward.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool recommends Yeti. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.