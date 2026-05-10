Why One Fund’s $6 Million Farmer Mac Exit Could Be More About Discipline Than Doubt

Key Points

Crown Advisors sold 35,000 shares of AGM in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $5.73 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $6.14 million, reflecting an exit of the position.

The trade represented a 3.8% shift in 13F reportable AUM.

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On May 7, 2026, Crown Advisors Management, Inc. disclosed it sold out of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), liquidating 35,000 shares in a trade estimated at $5.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. fully liquidated its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the first quarter, according to its SEC filing dated May 7, 2026. The fund sold all 35,000 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $5.73 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $6.14 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

What else to know

The fund sold out its AGM stake, which previously made up 4.0% of AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:FIX: $17.93 million (11.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:LRCX: $10.68 million (7.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $10.46 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:STRL: $8.14 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:LOPE: $7.65 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, shares of AGM were priced at $182.63, up 8.3% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 22.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $182.63 Market Capitalization $1.99 billion Revenue (TTM) $423.2 million Net Income (TTM) $216.9 million

Company snapshot

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for agricultural, rural development, and utility loans, including loan purchases, securitizations, and guarantees.

The company generates revenue primarily through interest income, fees for guaranteeing and securitizing loans, and servicing activities across its Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit segments.

Its core customer base consists of agricultural lenders, rural utilities, and financial institutions serving rural America.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is a specialized financial institution focused on supporting liquidity and capital access in the U.S. agricultural and rural infrastructure sectors. By providing a secondary market for agricultural and rural loans, the company enables lenders to manage risk and expand lending capacity. Its diversified business model and expertise in loan securitization and guarantees position it as a key facilitator of rural credit markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Farmer Mac’s latest earnings report was solid. Outstanding business volume climbed 17% year over year to a record $34.8 billion, while net interest income rose 11% to $101.4 million. Diluted earnings per share increased 18% to $4.75, and management highlighted especially strong growth in renewable energy and broadband infrastructure financing.



With that in mind, this sale ultimately looks less like a bearish call on Farmer Mac’s business and more like a portfolio reshuffling after a relatively muted stock run. While the company continues putting up strong operational numbers, shares have badly lagged other areas of the market over the past year, which may have limited the upside case for a concentrated position.



More importantly for long-term investors, however, Farmer Mac still benefits from durable demand tied to agriculture, rural infrastructure, and renewable energy lending. Still, it remains a slower-moving financial business tied heavily to interest rates and rural credit conditions.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA, Grand Canyon Education, Lam Research, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.