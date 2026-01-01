Why One Fund Made Ramaco Resources a $182 Million Bet Amid a Staggering Stock Surge

Key Points

Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.18 million shares in the third quarter.

The overall position increased in value by about $164.67 million.

As of September 30, Discovery Capital held 5.53 million shares of Ramaco valued at $182.21 million, making it the fund's largest holding.

On November 14, Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management disclosed a significant buy in Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), increasing its stake by 4.18 million shares and seeing the overall position climb by about $164.67 million in value.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated November 14, Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management added 4.18 million shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter. The fund’s stake rose to 5.53 million shares with a quarter-end market value of $182.21 million, reflecting a $164.67 million increase from the prior period.

What Else to Know

Ramaco Resources now accounts for about 10% of Discovery’s reportable U.S. equity AUM, making it the fund’s largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: METC: $182.21 million (10% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IREN: $157.95 million (9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ORBS: $131.61 million (7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: GDLC: $101.19 million (6% of AUM)

NYSE: AMX: $98.31 million (5% of AUM)

As of Thursday, METC shares were priced at $18.00, up 78% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $18.00 Market Capitalization $1.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $579.50 million Dividend Yield 2%

Company Snapshot

Ramaco Resources produces and sells metallurgical coal, with key assets including the Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and RAM Mine properties.

The company generates revenue through the extraction and sale of metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel producers and coke plants.

It serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States and international metallurgical coal consumers.

Ramaco Resources is a leading U.S. metallurgical coal producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company leverages significant controlled mineral reserves to supply high-quality coal to the steel industry, supporting both domestic and global demand. Its strategic focus on metallurgical coal positions it as a key supplier to steel mills and coke plants, providing a competitive edge through resource scale and market reach.

Foolish Take

For Discovery, Ramaco Resources to be its top holding signals a willingness to lean into cyclicality precisely when most investors are backing away from it. Operationally, the company is navigating a weak backdrop with discipline. Third-quarter revenue fell a steep 28% drop to $121 million year over year as pricing softened, yet cash costs declined to $97 per ton. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $8.4 million despite lower realized prices, while liquidity climbed to a record $272 million, including more than $77 million in net cash. That balance sheet strength matters when coal markets are volatile, and capital is scarce.



What differentiates Ramaco from a typical coal exposure is what sits alongside the core business. Management is actively transitioning toward a dual-platform model that includes rare earth and critical minerals development at the Brook Mine in Wyoming, a project backed by federal interest and early-stage infrastructure investment. It’s not a typical play, but it introduces optionality that pure-play coal peers lack.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Metallurgical coal: A type of coal used primarily in steel production, not for electricity generation.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Position change: The increase or decrease in the number or value of shares held in a particular investment.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Stake: The total number of shares or ownership percentage an investor holds in a company.

Quarter-end: The last day of a financial quarter, used as a reference point for reporting financial data.

Market reach: The extent of a company's ability to sell its products or services to customers in various markets.

Controlled mineral reserves: Mineral resources owned or managed by a company, available for future extraction and sale.

Blast furnace: An industrial facility where iron ore is converted into steel, often using metallurgical coal as a key input.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Liberty Broadband. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.