Why One Fund Just Put $23.5 Million Into Champion Homes Despite an 18% Stock Slide

California-based Tensile Capital Management acquired 308,162 shares of Champion Homes for an estimated $23.5 million in the third quarter.

The new position represents 2.9% of 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

Though sizable, the Champion Homes stake remains outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On November 14, California-based Tensile Capital Management disclosed a new position in Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY), acquiring 308,162 shares valued at approximately $23.5 million, according to its latest SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, Tensile Capital Management LP established a new holding in Champion Homes. The position totals 308,162 shares with a reported market value of $23.5 million as of the quarter ending September 30.

What Else to Know

The position represents 2.9% of Tensile's $800.4 million in U.S. equity holdings reported in the third-quarter filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: VERX: $94.3 million (11.8% of AUM)

NYSE: DKS: $79.5 million (9.9% of AUM)

NYSE: VVV: $74.7 million (9.3% of AUM)

NYSE: LAD: $74.4 million (9.3% of AUM)

NYSE: USFD: $58.5 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Champion Homes were priced at $85.38, down 18% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $85.38 Market capitalization $4.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.6 billion Net income (TTM) $220.8 million

Company Snapshot

Champion Homes produces and sells factory-built housing, including manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for multi-family and hospitality applications.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and direct sale of factory-built homes, as well as construction services, transportation, and a network of company-owned retail centers.

It serves homebuyers, real estate developers, and institutional clients across North America, with a focus on the United States and western Canada.

Champion Homes is a leading North American provider of factory-built housing solutions, operating under multiple well-known brands. The company leverages an integrated business model that spans manufacturing, retail, installation, and transportation, enabling efficient delivery and customization of residential and commercial structures. With a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in both the United States and Canada, Champion Homes is positioned to address a wide range of housing needs in the residential construction market.

Foolish Take

Champion’s volatility this year makes an institutional move like this meaningful, especially when fundamentals have strengthened despite a choppy housing backdrop. Tensile’s entry comes after the company delivered another quarter of solid execution, with net sales up 11% to $684.4 million and EPS rising nearly 10% to $1.03 as factory-built housing demand held firm. The company also expanded gross margin to 27.5%, boosted backlog, and generated $75.9 million in operating cash while repurchasing $50 million of stock. Those operational trends create a clearer long-term earnings runway than the stock’s recent pullback suggests.



Within Tensile’s portfolio, Champion becomes a mid-sized but meaningful position at 2.9% of assets—consistent with the firm’s pattern of accumulating category leaders with defensible unit economics. For long-term investors, Champion’s integrated retail, manufacturing, and logistics model, combined with steady price and volume gains, supports durability even in uncertain housing cycles.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Investment holdings that institutional managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The annualized rate of return for an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Factory-built housing: Homes or buildings constructed in a factory and then transported to their final site for installation.

Modular homes: Homes built in sections in a factory, then assembled on-site, meeting local building codes.

Park model RVs: Recreational vehicles designed for long-term placement, often used as seasonal or vacation housing.

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs): Secondary housing units on a single-family residential lot, such as backyard cottages or in-law suites.

Integrated business model: A company structure where multiple stages of production and distribution are controlled within the same organization.

Institutional clients: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or investment firms that invest large sums of money.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

