Why One Fund Dumped $74 Million of Bank OZK Stock Despite a Record $180.5 Million Earnings

New York City-based Senvest Management sold nearly 1.6 million shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter.

The move marked a full exit, reducing exposure by approximately $74.4 million.

The position previously accounted for 2.5% of the fund's assets under management.

New York City-based Senvest Management fully exited its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, reducing its holdings by nearly 1.6 million shares with an estimated $74.4 million in value.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Senvest Management sold its entire stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter. The fund divested nearly 1.6 million shares, which had previously represented 2.5% of its reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: WIX: $442.1 million (14.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TSEM: $405 million (13% of AUM)

NYSE: EPAM: $146 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE: PATH: $145.3 million (4.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ILMN: $134 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Bank OZK were priced at $47.10, roughly flat over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500's roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $721.7 million Dividend Yield 4% Price (as of Tuesday) $47.10

Bank OZK offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including deposit products, real estate and business lending, mortgage solutions, and trust and wealth management services.

The company generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as fee-based income from treasury management, trust, and card processing services.

It serves individuals, businesses, and institutional clients across multiple states, with a focus on regional markets in the southern and eastern United States.

Bank OZK is a regional financial institution with a strong presence in retail and commercial banking, leveraging a diversified portfolio of lending and deposit products.

Even with a flat share price this year, a full exit from a long-held regional bank position can signal an important shift for long-term investors — especially when the business itself is still producing record results. Bank OZK just posted another quarter of record net income and record EPS, underscoring that Senvest’s move reflects a portfolio rotation rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. The bank reported $180.5 million in third-quarter net income, up 1.9% year over year, and record diluted EPS of $1.59, supported by strong net interest income and stable asset quality.



For investors, a sale of this size — nearly 1.6 million shares — removes a meaningful active-manager endorsement, but it doesn’t change the bank’s operational trajectory. OZK continues to grow capital ratios and has expanded to more than 260 offices across nine states, giving it scale advantages uncommon in regional banking. Still, its stock has lagged the broader market, a reminder that steady fundamentals do not always translate into near-term outperformance.



Ultimately, Bank OZK remains a fundamentally strong regional lender, but its muted stock performance highlights the challenge of owning banks in a rate-sensitive environment. Long-term investors should weigh OZK’s consistent profitability against slower share momentum and consider whether the bank’s valuation now offers a margin of safety.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable U.S. Equity Assets: U.S. stock holdings that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings.

Fully Exited: When an investor sells all shares of a particular investment, reducing their position to zero.

Divested: Sold off an asset or investment, often to reduce exposure or shift strategy.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Net Interest Income: The difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits by a bank.

Fee-Based Income: Revenue generated from services such as account management, rather than from lending activities.

Treasury Management: Banking services that help businesses manage cash flow, payments, and financial risk.

Trust and Wealth Management Services: Financial services that manage assets and estates for individuals or organizations.

Institutional Clients: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums of money.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPAM Systems, UiPath, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

