Why One Fund Ditched $6.3 Million of This Clean Energy ETF Amid a Steep Rally

Key Points

London-based Perbak Capital Partners sold all its 482,918 shares in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter.

The position was worth about $6.33 million.

It previously accounted for 1.43% of the fund’s assets as of the prior quarter.

London-based Perbak Capital Partners fully exited its position in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, a move reflecting a $6.33 million net position change, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Perbak Capital Partners reported selling all its 482,918 shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the third quarter. The transaction value was $6.33 million.

What Else to Know

Perbak's ICLN stake previously represented 1.4% of its 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:XLI: $68.98 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RSP: $54.93 million(9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:XLP: $42.44 million (7.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $34.66 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:XLV: $24.13 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of ICLN were priced at $16.45, up 43% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17% in the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $1.95 billion Dividend Yield 1.5% Price (as of Tuesday) $16.45 One-Year Total Return 50%

ETF Snapshot

ICLN's investment strategy seeks to track the performance of approximately 100 global clean energy companies by replicating a specialized index.

Its portfolio consists primarily of equities in the clean energy sector, with at least 80% of assets allocated to index constituents and up to 20% in derivatives or cash equivalents.

It's structured as a non-diversified ETF seeking exposure to the clean energy theme.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) provides investors with targeted access to a basket of global companies engaged in clean energy production and technology. The fund's strategy emphasizes index replication, ensuring broad sector exposure while maintaining liquidity and transparency. ICLN's scale and focus on clean energy make it a key vehicle for investors seeking to align portfolios with the energy transition and sustainability trends.

Foolish Take

Moves like this matter less because of their size and more because of their timing. Selling a clean energy ETF after a sharp rebound is a reminder that even thematic winners can stop making sense inside a broader portfolio. ICLN has rallied more than 40% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 and reversing years of disappointment. That recovery alone changes the calculus for investors who originally bought the fund as a contrarian or recovery play.



What stands out is how this exit fits with the rest of the portfolio. The remaining holdings skew heavily toward broad, cyclical exposure through industrials and staples ETFs rather than narrow thematic bets. That potentially suggests discipline as opposed to a disbelief in clean energy. Locking in gains and reallocating toward diversified exposures can be just as bullish as doubling down.



Ultimately, ICLN remains a concentrated vehicle. Its performance is driven by a relatively small group of global renewable power producers, equipment makers, and utilities, many of which remain sensitive to interest rates, policy shifts, and subsidy regimes. That makes it a useful tactical tool, but a volatile long-term anchor.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly in SEC Form 13F filings.

Exposure: The amount of capital or percentage of a portfolio invested in a particular asset, sector, or market.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating excess return above the benchmark.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Index Replication: An investment strategy aiming to match the performance of a specific index by holding its components.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing concentration risk compared to diversified funds.

Constituents: The individual securities or companies that make up an index or investment portfolio.

Derivatives: Financial contracts whose value is derived from the performance of underlying assets, such as stocks or indexes.

Clean Energy Sector: Industry segment focused on renewable energy sources and technologies reducing environmental impact.

Energy Transition: The global shift from fossil fuels to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

