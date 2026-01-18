Why One Fund Bought 1 Million Shares of This Healthcare Provider Stock Up 185% This Past Year

Key Points

Utah-based Crewe Advisors bought 1,035,747 PACS shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $22.72 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end PACS position value rose by $67.19 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

As of December 31, the fund reported holding 2,147,815 PACS shares valued at $82.45 million, making it the portfolio's second-largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Utah-based Crewe Advisors disclosed the acquisition of 1,035,747 shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) in a January 16 SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $22.72 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 16, Crewe Advisors increased its holdings in PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) by 1,035,747 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $22.72 million, derived from the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in PACS Group was valued at $82.45 million, a net increase of $67.19 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both new purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

Crewe Advisors’ PACS Group stake represents 7.3% of its 13F assets after the buy.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:IVV: $137.22 million (12.2% of AUM)

NYSE:PACS: $82.45 million (7.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $68.71 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IJH: $61.43 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IEFA: $49.30 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of January 15, PACS shares were priced at $39.37, up 184.9% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by 168.16 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.14 billion Net income (TTM) $169.04 million Market capitalization $6.02 billion Price (as of January 15) $39.37

Company snapshot

PACS Group offers post-acute healthcare facilities, senior care, assisted living, and independent living services, generating revenue primarily from healthcare and related ancillary services.

The company operates as a holding company, leveraging a network of professionals and facilities to deliver comprehensive care solutions and generate income through service fees and facility operations.

It targets seniors and individuals requiring post-acute care, with a focus on communities seeking specialized healthcare and assisted living options.

PACS Group is a leading provider in the post-acute healthcare sector, with a diversified portfolio of senior care and assisted living facilities. The company operates at scale, employing tens of thousands of professionals to deliver integrated care solutions across its network. Its strategy centers on delivering high-quality, community-focused services, positioning PACS Group as a competitive force in the evolving healthcare landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

This buy cemented PACS stock as one of the fund’s core positions, sitting alongside broad market ETFs like IVV and SPY. That framing signals a willingness to concentrate capital in a business viewed as structurally advantaged, not just tactically strong.



The timing is notable. Shares have already climbed nearly 185% over the past year, a move that would normally invite trimming. Instead, capital flowed in, suggesting confidence in fundamentals catching up to valuation rather than a momentum chase. Recent results might help explain why. The company posted third-quarter revenue of $1.34 billion, up 31% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of $131.5 million and operating cash flow of more than $400 million through the first nine months of the year. Occupancy at mature facilities remains near 95%, far above industry averages of about 80%, per PACS.



Within the portfolio, this position now outweighs most single-stock exposures and rivals broad index allocations. Basically, this is a bet on sustained cash generation and scale in a defensive growth industry, sized large enough to matter, but still balanced by diversified index exposure elsewhere.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pacs Group and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.