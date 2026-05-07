Why One Fund Boosted Its PennyMac Stake Despite Mortgage Market Volatility

Key Points

Prescott Group purchased 109,948 shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $11.82 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $8.01 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The transaction value equates to 1.18% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM.

The fund now holds 145,963 PFSI shares, valued at $12.76 million as of March 31, 2026.

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On May 7, 2026, Prescott Group Capital Management disclosed a buy of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), adding 109,948 shares in the first quarter in a transaction estimated at $11.82 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Prescott Group Capital Management increased its holding in PennyMac Financial Services by 109,948 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.82 million, calculated using the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end stake was valued at $12.76 million. The net position change, including price fluctuations, was $8.01 million.

What else to know

This was a buy; the post-trade stake accounts for 1.27% of Prescott Group Capital Management's 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings as of March 31, 2026: NYSEMKT: BIL: $47.29 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NATR: $42.78 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: APEI: $38.66 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: DBD: $27.77 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $25.74 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of PennyMac Financial Services were priced at $86.94, down 8.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 40 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.4 billion Net income (TTM) $501.1 million Dividend yield 1.4% Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $86.94

Company snapshot

PennyMac Financial Services offers mortgage loan origination, servicing, and investment management, with revenue primarily from mortgage banking activities.

The firm operates a diversified model across loan production, servicing, and asset management, generating income through origination fees, servicing revenue, and investment returns.

It serves U.S. residential mortgage borrowers, institutional investors, and correspondent lending partners.

PennyMac Financial Services is a leading U.S. mortgage banking and investment management company with a multi-segment platform spanning loan origination, servicing, and asset management.

What this transaction means for investors

PennyMac shares struggled after the company’s full-year results in late January, and mortgage stocks broadly have remained under pressure as investors recalibrate expectations for rates and housing demand. But the company’s latest quarterly results, released Tuesday, suggest parts of the business are still gaining momentum.



First-quarter production segment pretax income jumped to $133.6 million from $61.9 million a year earlier, helped by strong growth in broker direct and consumer direct originations, and total loan acquisitions and originations reached $37 billion in unpaid principal balance, while revenue margins improved to 86 basis points from 68 basis points a year ago.



The softer spot was servicing. Pretax income in that segment fell sharply to $12.7 million as mortgage servicing rights hedges weighed on results, but again on the brighter side, book value per share climbed to $83.31, and adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.19. Ultimately, this purchase looks like it might be a bet that the market has become too pessimistic on mortgage names tied to interest rate volatility. Of course, PennyMac remains highly exposed to rates, but the company is still growing volumes, scaling its direct channels, and generating profits in a difficult mortgage environment.



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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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