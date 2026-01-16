Why One Advisor Added $3.4 Million to a Global Bond ETF and Made It a 7% Portfolio Bet

Key Points

Portland-based Wealth Advisors Northwest bought 62,291 shares of DFGP in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.43 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $3.02 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.

The overall DFGP stake is now 294,929 shares valued at $15.95 million as of December 31, representing about 7.07% of AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Portland-based Wealth Advisors Northwest disclosed a purchase of 62,291 shares of the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) in a Thursday SEC filing, an estimated $3.43 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing released Thursday, Wealth Advisors Northwest increased its stake in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 62,291 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for this purchase is $3.43 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price. The fund's position value rose by $3.02 million, a figure that reflects both trading activity and share price movement.

What else to know

The purchase brings DFGP to 7.07% of Wealth Advisors Northwest's reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: DFAC: $54.35 million (24.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: DFIC: $17.88 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: DFSV: $17.26 million (7.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: DUHP: $14.98 million (6.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DGCB: $12.17 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of DFGP were priced at $54.46, up 3% from a year earlier.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.12 billion Price (as of Thursday) $54.46 Yield 3.4%

ETF snapshot

DFGP's investment strategy targets a diversified portfolio of U.S. and international investment-grade and select below-investment-grade fixed income securities, seeking to maximize total return while managing risk.

Its underlying holdings span government, corporate, and securitized bonds.

It's structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a broadly diversified fixed income fund with a market capitalization of $2.13 billion. The fund leverages a systematic investment process to allocate across global credit markets, balancing income generation with risk control. With a 3.4% yield and a 7% one-year total return, DFGP offers investors an option for core bond exposure in a transparent, liquid ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

Rather than leaning entirely on U.S. core bond exposure, Wealth Advisors Northwest is leaning into a globally diversified approach that blends income, duration control, and credit flexibility. The added stake pushes this holding to just over 7% of reported assets, placing it alongside other systematic, factor-driven strategies already prominent in the portfolio.



The broader context is telling. The firm’s largest positions remain tilted toward Dimensional equity strategies, but this purchase reinforces a clear barbell forming between equities and higher-quality global credit. With yields still elevated relative to the past decade and rate volatility lingering, global core-plus bonds offer a way to earn income without overcommitting to any single rate or credit outcome.



From a fundamentals standpoint, the ETF’s roughly 3.9% SEC yield and low expense profile strengthen its role as a core allocator rather than a tactical trade. Performance has been steady rather than flashy, which is often exactly what long-term investors want from fixed income and probably what contributed to Wealth Advisors Northwest doubling down on this bet.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.