Why Ondas Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) popped today after the company released its third-quarter 2021 results. Despite the company missing analysts' consensus earnings estimate for the quarter Ondas' share price climbed today.

The tech stock was up by as much as 13% today and had gained 8.8% as of 2:46 p.m. EST.

Ondas said today that revenue decreased by 54% in the third quarter due to lower product sales. Additionally, the company reported a loss of $0.13 per diluted share for the quarter, compared to analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.

"The third quarter marked an important transition for Ondas Networks as we moved from investment mode to platform delivery and adoption," Ondas' CEO, Eric Brock, said in a press release.

Despite the earnings miss, investors may be responding positively to the company's third-quarter results today because the company announced that it had secured an initial commercial order for a railroad communications network for Siemens Mobility.

The company also said it received four additional product development orders from Siemens Mobility, including one for "the development of a new locomotive telemetry radio for a major Asian Rail customer."

Ondas' stock has been turbulent over the past 12 months. After making some gains in early 2021, shares have tumbled and are down 5% over the past year, despite today's pop.

With the company's share price seemingly erratic lately, investors may want to tread lightly with Ondas Holdings right now.

