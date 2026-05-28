Why Is Omnicom (OMC) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Omnicom (OMC). Shares have lost about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Omnicom due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Omnicom Group Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Omnicom Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Omnicom reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassing the same.

OMC reported earnings of $1.90 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 but increasing 11.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues came in at $6.2 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6 billion and rising 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC’s Q1 Revenue Breakdown by Disciplines & Regions

Integrated Media contributed 51.5% of revenues in the quarter, while Advertising contributed 16.8%. Health, Public Relations, Experiential and Other contributed 9.5%, 11.7% and 10.4%, respectively.

Across regional markets, the contribution was 61.4% from the United States and 12.3% from the Euro Markets and Other Europe. The United Kingdom contributed 8.8%, while Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Other North America contributed 8.9%, 3.1%, 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

OMC’s Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $861.4 million, up 69.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin was 13.8%, in line with the year-ago figure. Operating income was $646.2 million, increasing 42.7% from the year-ago quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Omnicom has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.