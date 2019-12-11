Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) were up 15.1% as of 2:00 p.m. EST Wednesday after the discount retail chain released stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2019 results. Ollie's also announced it has named John Swygert as its new permanent CEO, effective immediately. Previously the company's chief operating officer, Swygert had served as interim CEO following the unexpected death of Ollie's co-founder, chairman, and chief executive Mark Butler earlier this month.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

So what

More specifically on its quarterly performance, Ollie's net sales climbed 15.3% year over year to $327 million, bolstered by a combination of new locations and 1.4% comparable-store sales growth. That translated to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $26.8 million, or $0.41 per share, up more than 28% from the same year-ago period.

By comparison, and though we don't usually pay close attention to Wall Street's demands, most analysts were modeling lower adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share on net sales closer to $333 million.

In a prepared statement, Swygert added:

Our profound sadness at the unexpected passing of our founder and friend, Mark Butler, eclipses the results we posted in the third quarter. As we pay tribute to the visionary businessman and special person that was Mark, we remain committed to the foundation upon which he built Ollie's: offering great brands at great values, or as Mark called it, "Good Stuff Cheap." We were pleased to deliver strong results during the third quarter, having addressed the challenges we faced in the prior quarter.

Now what

Ollie's also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for total net sales of $1.419 billion to $1.43 billion, assuming a comparable-store sales decline of 0.5% to 1.5%, and for 2019 adjusted net income per share of $1.95 to $2.00.

In the end, the market is obviously pleased that Ollie's was able to effectively combat the headwinds that were holding back its same-store sales and gross margin profile three months ago. And this top consumer discretionary stock is responding in kind today.

10 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.