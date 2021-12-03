Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Stock Dove 20% on Friday

What happened

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) shareholders lost ground to the market on Friday, with the stock diving 20% by 2 p.m. ET. The retailer announced surprisingly weak sales results for the third quarter while forecasting continued supply chain challenges over the short term.

So what

Sales through late October declined 8%, management revealed before the market opened on Friday. Most of that decline was due to booming results a year earlier.

However, Ollie's also took a step backward compared with the same period in 2019, which sets it apart from most other retailers in today's free-spending environment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management blamed supply chain challenges for pushing sales and profits below its expectations for the period. Profitability was hit hard, with adjusted operating margin falling by 6 percentage points to 8% of sales.

Now what

CEO John Swygert said in a press release that executives are still bullish about Ollie's growth opportunities, along with its ability to secure enough quality inventory in 2022 and beyond. However, the supply chain issues that harmed Q3 are bleeding into the holiday quarter, too.

As a result, Ollie's now sees sales landing at about $1.8 billion in fiscal 2021, a projection that trailed Wall Street's expectations. The retailing stock might quickly recover today's lost ground when it becomes clear that management has put the supply chain issues behind it. But, until then, investors should be cautious about the (admittedly cheap) stock as they watch for signs that its market-share momentum is still intact.

10 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.