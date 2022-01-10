Why Olink Holding Stock Blasted Higher Today

What happened

One of the best-performing biotech stocks on Monday was a relatively new arrival, Sweden-based Olink Holding (NASDAQ: OLK). The company saw its shares pop by nearly 24%, on the strength of a rather encouraging business update.

So what

Monday morning, Olink unveiled preliminary, unaudited revenue figures for both its fourth quarter and the entirety of 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

For the former period, the company anticipates its top line will land between $43.2 million and $43.7 million. This would represent year-over-year growth of at least 59%. As for the full year, that range is $94.5 million to $95 million, which if achieved would be around 75% higher than the 2020 tally.

Olink's area of expertise is proteomics, or the study of proteomes (the set of proteins manufactured in an organism). It offers a range of products and services to assist healthcare providers in analyzing these substances.

The company will fill in the details of its 2021 performance when it releases official fourth-quarter and annual earnings for 2021 on Feb. 14. It has pledged to provide guidance for full-year 2022 in that set of results.

This year might be a tough one to top for Olink. In the press release unwrapping the preliminary 2021 numbers, the company quoted CEO Jon Heimer as saying that it "was a transformational year for Olink, including our successful IPO, strong execution of the next phase of our corporate plan, and the achievement of numerous milestones."

Now what

Olink, still a relatively unheralded company in the U.S., isn't actively followed by many analysts. According to Yahoo! Finance, the three prognosticators tracking the company collectively expect it to post a modest net profit ($0.03 per share) for the fourth quarter, but a $0.11 loss in the current quarter. Still, those anticipated growth rates make this company one worth watching for biotech investors.

10 stocks we like better than Olink Holding AB (publ)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Olink Holding AB (publ) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.