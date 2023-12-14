Why Old Republic (ORI) Shares Are Attracting Investors Now

Old Republic International Corporation ORI has been in investors’ good books due to its solid market presence, niche focus, low property catastrophe exposure in its General Insurance segment and strong capital position.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.70 billion, indicating a 3.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Surprise History

Old Republic International has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 28.59%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Old Republic International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 24%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.7%.



Style Score

Old Republic International has a VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer better returns.

Attractive Valuation

ORI shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.39, lower than the industry average of 2.62.



The company has a Value Score of A. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks.

Business Tailwinds

ORI’s General Insurance segment should continue to benefit from segmentation, better risk selection, meticulous pricing and increased use of analytics. These have helped it deliver a combined ratio below 96 for 14 years. ORI aims for a combined ratio between 90 and 95.



The Title business should continue to benefit from an expanding presence in the commercial real estate market.



This third-largest title insurer in the country has been strengthening its balance sheet by improving its cash balance and lowering the leverage ratio.



ORI has an impressive dividend history banking on operational excellence. It increased dividends for 42 straight years. It has been paying out dividends for the past 82 years, beside paying out special dividends occasionally. Its dividend yield of 3.3% betters the industry average of 2.6%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



Notably, Old Republic International is one of the 111 companies that have posted at least 27 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

