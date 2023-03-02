Markets
Why Okta Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the cloud-based identity software company, were moving higher today after the company posted a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

As of 2:57 p.m. EST, the stock was up 12.8%.

So what

Revenue in the quarter rose 33% to $510 million, topping expectations at $489.3 million.

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO), a measurement of backlog over the next 12 months, rose 25% to $1.68 billion, while RPO was up just 12%, which is in part a reflection of customers signing shorter contracts.

Its net retention rate was 120%, showing that existing customers increased their spending by 20% over the last four quarters.

Total customers increased 17% to 17,600, and customers with more than $100,000 in annual contract value rose 27% to 3,930.

The company also showed significant improvement on the bottom line as its free-cash-flow margin reached 14.1%, its highest level since before the Auth0 acquisition nearly two years ago, and adjusted operating margin was its best in several years at 9%.

On the bottom line, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, compared to a per-share loss of $0.18 in the quarter a year ago and well ahead of estimates at $0.09.

CEO Todd McKinnon said, "We're pleased with our fourth quarter financial performance and the continued improvement of our go-to-market execution."

Now what

For the first quarter, Okta expects revenue to grow 23% to $509 million to $511 million, ahead of estimates at $497.9 million. On the bottom line, it forecast adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 to $0.12, compared to the consensus at breakeven.

For the full year, it still expects revenue growth to slow to 16% to 17% to $2.155 to $2.17 billion, in line with estimates, but its bottom line forecast of $0.74 to $0.79 was much better than the consensus at $0.32.

The software stock fell sharply last year as its high valuation made it vulnerable in a rising interest rate environment, but the company has responded to investor concerns by reining in costs and improving its margins.

With free-cash-flow margins surging and the company pursuing an $80 billion addressable market, there could be more gains ahead for Okta if it can keep ramping up its profitability.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

