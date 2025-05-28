Why Okta Stock Plunged on Wednesday

Cybersecurity specialist Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) took a tumble Wednesday, falling 14.6% through noon ET. The crazy thing is, Okta's news looked pretty good.

Wall Street anticipated Okta would report fiscal Q1 2026 profits of $0.77 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of $680.1 million. In fact, Okta said it earned $0.86 per share on sales of $688 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Okta's Q1 earnings

What's not to like about that? Well, there are a few caveats and quibbles. Revenue grew a respectable 12%, which is good. However, while Okta beat on "adjusted" earnings, its actual earnings, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), were a lot less than the adjusted figure -- just $0.35 per share.

Still, that number was a lot better than last year's Q1, when Okta lost $0.24 per share.

What's more, Okta reported positive free cash flow of $238 million for the quarter, roughly four times its reported "profit," and up 11% year over year, in line with revenue growth.

Is Okta stock a sell?

Turning to guidance, Okta told investors its sales will grow about 10% in Q2, and 9% to 10% for fiscal 2026 as a whole. The company didn't give GAAP earnings numbers, couching guidance in "adjusted" terms again. Still, the company's predictions of an $0.83 or $0.84 profit in Q2, and anywhere from $3.23 to $3.28 per share for the year, were all comfortably ahead of analyst estimates.

So why are investors selling Okta stock today?

I can only imagine it's the valuation that's spooking them. Priced at 24.5 times trailing free cash flow, Okta stock looks a bit rich for low-teens sales and FCF growth. And growth is slowing, too. It's not a great look for a supposed growth stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Okta right now?

Before you buy stock in Okta, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Okta wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,389!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $830,492!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.