Why Okta Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the cloud-based identity software company, were taking a dive after the company reported third-quarter numbers that beat headline estimates, but its guidance missed the mark in some key metrics.

As a result, the stock was down 16.1% as of 11:32 a.m. ET on the news.

Okta is still stuck in second gear

Okta's revenue growth was solid, but investors seem to be hoping that the company can accelerate growth back toward the 40% mark where it was growing for most of the pandemic.

Revenue in the quarter rose 16% to $646 million, which was ahead of estimates at $632.9 million. Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO), a reflection of its backlog over the next year, increased 13% to $2 billion.

On the bottom line, adjusted operating income jumped from $59 million to $148 million, and the company reported its first quarter of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income at $29 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings jumped from $56 million to $131 million, or $0.72, which beat the consensus at $0.61.

CEO Todd McKinnon said, "We're delivering all of this product innovation while achieving record profitability and maintaining strong cash flow."

Growth is expected to slow

Okta forecast just 11% revenue growth to a range of $648 million to $650 million in the third quarter, which was still better than the consensus at $639.1 million, and it sees cRPO slowing to between $1.985 billion and $1.99 billion, which is actually a sequential decline from the second quarter.

On the bottom line, it called for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 to $0.58, again a sequential decline but better than the consensus at $0.55.

Okta did raise its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $2.58-$2.63 from $2.35-$2.40, which was ahead of the consensus at $2.42.

The company has historically given conservative guidance so investors should take those forecasts with a grain of salt. Given that, the sell-off looks like it could be a buying opportunity, especially with Okta now trading at a forward P/E of about 31 based on adjusted earnings.

Should you invest $1,000 in Okta right now?

Before you buy stock in Okta, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Okta wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.