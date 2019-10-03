Markets
OKTA

Why Okta Stock Jumped Thursday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of identity management company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) jumped on Thursday, rising nearly 11% by the time the market closed.

The stock's increase was likely fueled primarily by strength in the broader market, particularly in growth stocks. But a positive analyst note on the stock likely helped as well.

A chart of a stock price moving higher

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Over the last few weeks, the market has pulled back several percentage points. But growth stocks like Okta have seen outsize declines. High-growth stocks The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), for instance, have seen their shares decline 25%, 19%, and 32%, respectively, in the 30 days ending on Oct. 2. But growth stocks regained some of their lost ground on Thursday. The aforementioned three companies rose 3%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, on Thursday alone.

Similarly, Okta stock lost 19% of its value in the 30 days ending Oct. 2. But shares rose along with other growth stocks on Oct. 3.

Adding to optimism for the stock on Thursday was a bullish note from an analyst at SunTrust Robinson. The brokerage firm increased its 12-month price target for the stock from $130 to $134 and upgraded its rating from hold to buy. 

Now what

While it's useful to have some context on these stock price moves, investors should remain focused on Okta's underlying fundamentals.

In the company's fiscal second quarter, revenue surged higher, rising 49% year over year. For the full year, management expects revenue to rise 40% to 41% year over year and to report a non-GAAP loss per share between $0.42 and $0.44. 

10 stocks we like better than Okta
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Okta wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Okta, Roku, Shopify, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has the following options: short January 2020 $125 calls on The Trade Desk and long January 2020 $60 calls on The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA SHOP ROKU TTD

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular