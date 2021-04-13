Why Okta Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were climbing today after health officials in the U.S. recommended that use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be paused until more information about potential blood clots can be assessed.

The tech stock was up 6% as of 1:57 p.m. EDT.

So what

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine not be used right now "out of an abundance of caution." The agencies are reviewing "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot" that occurred in those individuals after taking the vaccine. To date, 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

Image source: Getty Images.

So why would Okta's stock rise on this news? Because some investors are thinking that if there are fewer vaccines being distributed in the U.S. it could slow down the pace of companies bringing their employees back into the office. And if that happens, then the services offered by some tech companies, like Okta, will continue to be in high demand.

Okta offers identity and access management (IAM) services that help companies manage logins and data access for customers and employees.

Now what

Okta's share price has been a bit volatile since the beginning of this year, as investors try to adjust their investment strategies based on whether or not they think the U.S. economy is opening back up. This could likely cause more instability from tech stocks in the coming months.

10 stocks we like better than Okta

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Okta wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.