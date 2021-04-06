Markets
Why Okta Stock Fell 16% in March

Demitri Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
What happened

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to a rallying market last month. Their stock fell 16% compared to a 4.2% rise in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The slump put shares in negative territory so far in 2021 while broader indexes set all-time highs.

A person wearing a hood over their face sits in a dark room in front of a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Many growth stocks that had outperformed the market since the start of the pandemic fell last month, and Okta was caught up in that sell-off. Yet investors also had some concrete reasons to reevaluate their holding after the digital identity management specialist announced fourth-quarter results on March 3. That report showed no signs of a slowdown in its core business, but some on Wall Street were looking for a bolder 2021 outlook from the management team.

Now what

CEO Todd McKinnon and his team are calling for sales to rise about 30% this year after jumping 43% in 2020. Investors must balance that good news against the prospects for continued net losses as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) specialist works to scale up its business over the next few years. The pandemic created a more favorable selling environment, and Okta's strategy involves sacrificing short-term earnings and cash flow in hopes of capitalizing more fully on those tailwinds.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Okta. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

