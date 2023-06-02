Why Okta Stock Dropped This Week

What happened

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) investors had a rough week as their stock declined 15% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.4% increase in the S&P 500. That drop wasn't enough to derail returns for the wider year, though, as shares remain higher by 9% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Intelligence.

The weekly decline came after the cybersecurity specialist reported strong operating results that still left Wall Street wanting more.

So what

Okta announced on Wednesday that sales increased 25% for the Q1 period that ran through late April. This expansion rate beat the high end of the guidance range that executives had issued back in early March and reflected strong demand among enterprises for its identity management services.

Okta said pressures are building from slowing economic growth trends, but these issues didn't hurt momentum by too much. "While macroeconomic pressures are increasing, we are well positioned to advance our leadership position," CEO Todd McKinnon said in a press release.

Okta reported another jarring loss for the period, though. Operating losses were $160 million, or 31% of sales in Q1 as the company worked through more charges related to its integration of the Auth0 acquisition. Other financial trends were positive, including cash flow and non-GAAP income, which improved to 7% of revenue from a 10% loss a year ago.

Now what

Okta's updated outlook was also positive. Management now sees sales rising by between 17% and 18% for the full fiscal year, up from the prior forecast calling for between 16% and 17% gains. Okta boosted its earnings prediction as well.

These hikes suggest continued strong demand for its cybersecurity and identity management products, and significant progress at overcoming the efficiency challenges that hurt earnings last year. The stock price decline this week, then, can be blamed mainly on elevated expectations heading into the Q1 announcement. Shares had been trouncing the market in 2023 before the report and are now more closely matching the S&P 500 return.

10 stocks we like better than Okta

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Okta wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.